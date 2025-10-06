Declare wet drought, compensate rain-hit farmers: NCP (SP) to Maharashtra govt

Latur, Oct 6 (PTI) NCP (SP) leaders submitted a memorandum to the Latur collector on Monday, demanding the immediate declaration of a wet drought in view of heavy rainfall, and urged the government to announce a complete loan waiver for farmers.

The party also demanded Rs 50,000 per hectare compensation for those affected by rains and floods.

The memorandum stated that widespread damage has been caused to the fertile soil along rivers and streams.

A party delegation also demanded urgent relief for orchard and horticulture farmers, compensation for damaged wells, pipelines, and drip irrigation systems. It sought new houses for families whose homes were destroyed in the floods.

Other demands include financial assistance for farmers who lost their livestock, supply of fodder, allocation of funds for house repairs, and restoration of damaged rural roads and power lines.

The party threatened to launch delegations across Maharashtra if these demands are not accepted by October 12. PTI COR NSK