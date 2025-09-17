Declare ‘wet drought’ in Maharashtra, give aid of Rs 50,000 per hectare to farmers: Wadettiwar

Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) Congress legislature party leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Wednesday urged the Maharashtra government to immediately declare a “wet drought” in the state and provide financial assistance of Rs 50,000 per hectare to the affected farmers.

Wadettiwar wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying heavy rains in August and September have damaged crops across 30 districts, affecting nearly 17.85 lakh hectares of farmland.

“Farmers have neither received loan waivers nor are their standing crops intact. They are in deep distress and require urgent relief,” he said.

Marathwada and Vidarbha regions have been the worst hit, with major losses to soybean, maize and cotton crops, he said, claiming that the upcoming Rabi season is also under threat.

Wadettiwar demanded that the state stop recovery of bank loans from farmers, direct insurance companies to expedite compensation and announce relief measures without delay. He said the recent cabinet meeting failed to make a decision, leaving farmers disappointed.

“The government must complete crop loss assessments quickly, declare a wet drought and announce immediate assistance,” he added.

The Marathwada region, which usually sees insufficient rainfall, has received 717.4 mm of rain, about 118 per cent more than the expected average rainfall of 607.6 mm, between June and September 17, according to government data. PTI MR NR