Decline in arsenic, fluoride-affected rural habitations in country: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) India had 316 arsenic and 265 fluoride-hit rural habitations, a significant decrease from the 14,020 arsenic-affected and 7,996 fluoride-affected areas in April 2019, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

In a written response to a question, Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna said the number of arsenic and fluoride affected habitations in rural India has significantly declined.

As of July 31, 2024, there are 316 arsenic and 265 fluoride affected rural habitations remaining in the country. This marks a substantial decrease from the 14,020 arsenic-affected and 7,996 fluoride-affected habitations reported in April 2019.

In response to these contaminations, the government has ensured that the provision of potable drinking water through Community Water Purification Plants (CWPPs) in all the affected areas.

The year-wise data demonstrates a consistent reduction in contaminated habitations, Somanna said.

As of now, 2,163 drinking water quality testing laboratories have been established across various levels—state, regional, district, sub-division, and block. These laboratories are open to the public for water sample testing at a nominal fee. PTI UZM UZM DV DV