Decline in dignity of legislative bodies worrisome; parties need to reflect: LS speaker

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Calling the decline in the dignity of legislative bodies a cause of concern, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday asked all stakeholders, including the members of the Houses as well as political parties, to reflect on the matter.

Delivering the valedictory speech at the All India Speakers Conference hosted by the Delhi Assembly, he highlighted that presiding officers need to be seen as "undisputed, independent and doing justice" while chairing sessions.

"Our Constitution makers guaranteed the privilege of saying anything in the House, even speaking against the government. However, the intention behind this freedom has seen a decline. This is a matter of concern for all of us," he said.

The speaker also stressed how imperative it was to ensure the Houses are conducted with the objective of meaningful debate and consideration of public interest issues.

He further urged members of Parliament to rise above partisan interests and focus on the expectations of the people who elect them.

"Members need to raise issues that concern the people. The Houses must become the voice of the people and reflect their suggestions and opinions meaningfully," he stated.

Birla emphasised the significance of maintaining decorum and respectful language in the House and outside it.

"Disagreement is the strength of democracy. But members must maintain a code of conduct inside and outside the House. People are watching our words and actions," he said, urging all political parties to ensure freedom of speech while maintaining the dignity of the legislature.