Declining discussion in legislatures a concern, par panels working above politics: Birla

Bhubaneswar, Aug 29 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday that the role of parliamentary committees has been growing as they work above the divide of partisan politics at a time when the declining level of discussion and dialogue in Parliament and state assemblies has caused concerns.

Speaking at the national conference of chairpersons of committees of Parliament and state legislatures on the welfare of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), Birla said these panels, which comprise members of different parties and oversee works of ministries, have made a big contribution to democracy since Independence.

Their role has been rising as they work above partisan politics, he said.

"The decline in the level of the expected dialogue and discussion in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures has made all of us concerned," Birla said in his speech, as he also flagged the choice of words and conduct in these Houses.

His comments came in the backdrop of an almost washed-out Monsoon session in Parliament due to the relentless protests of the opposition parties over the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Protests and disruptions by the Opposition, irrespective of parties, in state assemblies are also a common occurrence.

Addressing lawmakers drawn from different parties, Birla said the committees related to the welfare of SCs and STs can play an important role in their economic empowerment by scrutinising the budget allocated for them and its efficacy, and by making appropriate recommendations.

Education has still not reached these communities as it should, he said, stressing that education is the basis for socio-economic betterment.

These committees can recommend to the respective state governments a new scheme or changes in existing schemes, he said, adding that such meetings allow them to adopt best practices of each other.

The Constitution of India envisages an egalitarian society, and India has made extensive progress in this direction in over 75 years, he said.

"A person from a common background can become president or prime minister of the country. This is the strength of our democracy and concept of social justice," Birla said.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh also spoke on the occasion.

Pradhan said despite almost eight decades of Independence, education is yet to become fully inclusive, and SCs and STs are more deprived than others.

The new National Education Policy (NEP) focusses on the deprived communities, he added.

Pradhan said the number of students from these communities has grown significantly, more so of girls.

"If one class has progressed the most among STs, it is the women. Their numbers have grown by 80 per cent," he added.

President Droupadi Murmu's rise from a humble ST background in Odisha to become the President of India was a point emphasised by all speakers during the event.