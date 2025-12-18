Decomposed bodies of couple found in Indore house; cops suspect suicide

Indore, Dec 18 (PTI) The decomposed bodies of a couple were found in a locked house here on Thursday, a police official said.

They may have died at least 15 days ago and may have committed suicide by consuming poison, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh told PTI.

"The decomposed bodies of Kanhaiyalal Baranwal (46) and his wife Smriti Baranwal (42) were found in a house under Lasudia police station limits. The house was locked from inside. Neighbours complained of a foul smell. When the door was broken down, Kanhaiyalal's body was found in the bedroom, while Smriti's body was in the bathroom," he said.

"There are no signs of struggle at the spot. The bodies appear to be approximately 15 days old. It is suspected the couple committed suicide by poisoning. The couple, originally from Uttar Pradesh, did not interact with neighbours. Kanhaiyalal suffered a stroke a few years ago and had been confined to his home since then," the official added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a probe is underway, Singh said.