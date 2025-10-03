Decomposed bodies of man, teen girl found in forest near UP village

Kanpur (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) The decomposed bodies of a man and a teenage girl were found in forest near a village here on Thursday, police said.

The bodies were discovered in the forest near Kishwa Darauli village in Musanagar area of Kanpur Rural district.

According to Circle Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh, one of the bodies was largely reduced to a skeleton, apparently mauled by animals. The second body was lying in stagnant water and was badly decomposed, with signs of maggot infestation on the head.

After preliminary investigation, police said they believe the male body belongs to Umakant, a resident of Rajpura village, as suggested by an Aadhaar card recovered from his clothing. The female body is believed to be that of his 16-year-old sister-in-law.

Singh, quoting local residents, said that the deceased were allegedly involved in a relationship that had caused tension within their families. They were missing since September 25.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR CDN RUK RUK