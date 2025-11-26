Decomposed bodies of man, teenage girl found hanging from tree in Jharkhand

Gumla (Jharkhand), Nov 26 (PTI) The decomposed bodies of a man and a teenage girl were found hanging from a tree in a remote area in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said on Wednesday.

The bodies were spotted by a herder on Tuesday night in a deserted place in Redwa forest in Sisai police station area, an officer said.

"The bodies were in a decaying state. Prima facie, it appears that they died by suicide around a week ago. The case, however, is being investigated from all angles," Gumla SDPO Suresh Kumar Yadav told PTI.

The post-mortem examination was conducted on Wednesday and the bodies were handed to the respective families after identification, he added.

The 17-year-old girl hailed from Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, while the man was identified as Ashok Das (23), a resident of Kumardungi in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand.

Sisai police station in-charge Santosh Kumar Singh said the girl's parents had lodged a police complaint in Odisha around three months back, alleging that their daughter had eloped with a man.

An Unnatural Death (UD) case has been registered at Sisai police station. The statements of the family members of both the deceased have been recorded, he added. PTI RPS RPS ACD