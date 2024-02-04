Decomposed bodies of three men found in chawl in Palghar

Palghar, Feb 4 (PTI) The decomposed bodies of three men were found in a room of a chawl in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Sunday, police said.

The deaths came to light after residents of the chawl under the jurisdiction of Manickpur police station alerted the police about a foul smell emanating from a room on the second floor of the premises, an official said.

A police team reached the spot and broke into the room and found the bodies around 5 pm, he said.

The deceased men have been identified as Azam, Raju and Chitku, who lived together in the chawl and were fruit sellers, the official said.

While a preliminary probe suggests that the men could have died due to a gas leak, the bodies have been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, he said, adding that further probe is underway. PTI COR ARU