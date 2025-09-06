Decomposed body found in Arunachal's Aalo

Itanagar, Sep 6 (PTI) A decomposed body was found in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district on Saturday, police said.

The body was found from the Gabu stream near Logum Jini village around 2.30 pm, they said.

The body was in such a state that the police failed to ascertain whether it was that of a man or a woman.

The body was spotted by a farmer who was on his way to his farmland, Aalo police station's officer-in-charge M Chithan said.

Looking at the state of the body, the person might have died at least one month back, he said.

Chithan said investigators were looking at missing persons cases registered in the region over the last few months to identify the person.

The Gabu stream acts as the border between West Siang and Siang districts along the Aalo-Pangin-Pasighat Road. PTI CORR SOM