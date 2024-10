Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) The decomposed body of an unidentified man was found in the driver's seat of a gas cylinders delivery truck in Antop Hill area of Mumbai on Tuesday, police said.

Police were informed about the body by a passerby who complained of foul smell, an official said.

A police team rushed to the spot near the old post office and removed the body.

The cause of death will be known after postmortem, the official said. PTI DC NSK