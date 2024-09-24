Decomposed body found in Navi Mumbai: Cops arrest suspect

Thane, Sep 24 (PTI) Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the case of murder of an unidentified man in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Tuesday.

The motive for the murder is believed to be a trivial dispute, but investigations are underway, he said.

The decomposed body of the man was found at an abandoned godown near Panvel railway station on September 16.

Senior Police Inspector Umesh Gawli said the victim had been strangled to death with a cloth rope.

An FIR has been registered under the relevant provisions for murder.

Police faced challenges initially in their investigation due to the absence of CCTV footage of the area, the official said.

Working on the theory that the victim had consumed liquor with an unknown accomplice, the police combed the locality and examined nearly 50 CCTV recordings of six roads leading to the crime spot for the past one week, he said.

Based on it, police found the victim loitering with a suspect.

The police tracked the 27-year-old suspect to Koliwada fish market in Panvel from where he was arrested on Sunday, the official said.

The suspect has confessed to the crime, he said.

According to police officials, the investigation comprised modern techniques with traditional methods, allowing them to crack the case despite the lack of initial leads. PTI COR GK