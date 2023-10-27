Decomposed body of 29-year-old woman found in Nalasopara room; cops begin murder probe

Palghar, Oct 27 (PTI) The decomposed body of a 29-year-old woman was found in a shut room in a housing colony in Nalasopara in Palghar district on Friday, a police official said.

The body of Saptashila Sawant was found in a pool of blood on the floor after neighbours alerted police about a foul smell coming from the room, the official added.

"Her throat was slit and one of her legs was broken. We have registered a murder case and efforts are on to nab the culprits," the Tulinj police station official said.

She was in a live-in relationship and was staying in the room on rent since February, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM