Decomposed body of cop found in Kalwa house

Thane, Sep 9 (PTI) A policeman was found dead in his house in Kalwa in Thane city, an official said on Monday.

The body was found in the bathroom of the house on Saturday after neighbours alerted about a foul smell coming from inside, the Kalwa police station official said.

"Ajay Sonaji Shinde (42), attached to Thane Rural police, may had died some days ago as the body has begun decomposing. We found an empty liquor bottle in the house. An accidental death case has been registered. Further probe is underway," he added. PTI COR BNM