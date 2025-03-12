Decomposed body of elderly man found in Mumbai

Mumbai, Mar 11 (PTI) The decomposed body of an elderly man was found on a roadside near a bus depot in Mumbai on Tuesday, an official said.

The deceased was later identified as Ananth Ramachandra Akubathin (69), he said.

A passer-by spotted the body lying near Pratiksha Nagar bus depot around 11.30 am and alerted the police.

Personnel from Wadala Truck Terminal police station reached the spot and sent the body to a civic-run hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

It was yet to be ascertained whether the man was murdered or died a natural death, he said.

According to police, the man had a habit of drinking and stayed with his brother in Pratiksha Nagar.

"His family used to stay in Vikhroli area, but he chose to stay with his brother...," the official said.

The police have registered an accidental death report and a probe is on into it, he said. PTI DC GK NP