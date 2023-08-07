Decomposed body of IT firm staffer found along Pune-Nashik highway, murder case registered

Pune, Aug 7 (PTI) The decomposed body of a 22-year-old software professional was found with stab injuries and throat slit in a field along the Pune-Nashik highway, a police official said on Monday.

Advertisment

The deceased was identified as Shirdi resident Saurabh Patil who used to work in an IT firm in Hinjawadi and was also pursuing an MBA, the Khed police station official said.

"A missing person complaint was filed regarding him on July 28 and his motorcycle was found the next day at a spot in our jurisdiction. On August 5, we found his decomposed body along the Pune-Nashik highway," he said.

"The post mortem report revealed he had been stabbed several times and his throat slit. A murder case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused," the official added. PTI SPK BNM BNM