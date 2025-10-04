Decomposed body of man found at under-construction building in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 4 (PTI) The decomposed body of a man was found at an under-construction building here in the city, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has not been identified yet, they said.

The matter came to light on Friday after a labourer who visited the building located in an area that falls under Kothanur Police Station limits spotted the body and alerted the police, they added.

Citing preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said that there was no construction work at the building for nearly a year.

However, the body appears to be that of a vagabond who may have come there under the influence of alcohol and died eventually.

No foul play is suspected as of now, police said, adding that a case of unnatural death has been registered and further investigation is underway. The body has been shifted to the hospital for post-mortem, police said. PTI AMP ADB