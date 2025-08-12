Decomposed body of man found hanging from tree in north Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The decomposed body of a man was found hanging from a tree in a secluded forested patch in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area, police said on Monday.

They said the incident came to light after residents reported a foul smell emanating from the area.

Upon receiving information, a police team from Sarai Rohilla police station, along with the crime team and other officials, reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

Preliminary inspection suggest that the body had been hanging for several days and the man is yet to be identified, officials said.

A senior police officer said the circumstances in which the body was found appeared suspicious.

"We have preserved the scene and forensic experts are examining the spot. The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause and time of death," the officer said.

Police are scanning nearby areas for CCTV footage and questioning locals to determine if the man had been seen in the vicinity earlier. "All possible angles, including foul play and suicide, are being probed," he added.

A case under relevant sections has been registered and further investigation is underway. PTI SSJ OZ OZ