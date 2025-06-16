Decomposed body of man found in bushes along highway in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) The decomposed body of a 40-year-old man was recovered from bushes near a roadside eatery along the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway here on Monday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Sanjay Rai said that the body was found near Pal Dhaba, close to Rahmat Ali Ka Purwa in Manikpur police station area, about 70 kilometres from the district headquarters.

The deceased was identified as Shivchandra Kesarwani, a resident of Barot under Handia police station limits in Prayagraj district, through a mobile phone recovered from his pocket, Rai said.

He added that Shivchandra had been staying at his sister's home in Sirathu, Kaushambi, and worked as a tempo driver.

The victim's family has been informed of the incident.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and a detailed probe is on in the matter, the officer said.