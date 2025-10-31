Decomposed body of man found in manhole in Kolkata

Kolkata, Oct 31 (PTI) The decomposed body of an unidentified man was found inside a manhole in north Kolkata on Friday during a cleaning activity, a senior police officer said.

The body was spotted when Kolkata Municipal Corporation conservancy department personnel were cleaning three manholes at Kesab Chandra Sen Street under Amherst Street police station limits, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway, the officer said.

He did not rule out the possibility of murder.

In February, three labourers of a private agency recruited by the Bantala Leather Complex authorities allegedly died of asphyxiation after they entered a manhole. PTI SUS RBT