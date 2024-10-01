Decomposed body of man found in south Delhi house

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) A decomposed body of a 44-year-old man was found in a house in the Chhatarpur area of south Delhi, police on Tuesday said.

On Monday, a PCR call was received at Mehrauli Police Station with the caller saying that blood was seeping from inside a locked room, they said.

A police team responded to the call and visited the spot where it found a locked room on the first floor.

When the room was broken open, the team found a man, later identified as Akeel, dead near the stairs.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Akeel may have fallen from the stairs Police said Akeel had been living alone at home for the past three-four days as his family members were away to attend a wedding.

He was unemployed for the last five-six months. "No foul play was suspected in the matter," the officer said.