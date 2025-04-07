Decomposed body of man missing for 3 months found in well in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Apr 7 (PTI) The decomposed body of a man who had gone missing three months ago was found in a dry well in a village here on Monday, police said.

According to police, the body of Mukesh Kumar Bind (35) was identified by his wife, Rekha Devi, through his clothes.

Rekha Devi had filed a complaint against Nebul Bind of Madanpur Village after her husband went missing on December 30, 2024. She claimed that her husband had a dispute with Nebul and he had threatened to make him disappear, Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said.

She alleged that Nebul had befriended Mukesh and took him somewhere, promising to get him a good job, on December 30, 2024. While Nebul returned after a few days, her husband didn't and his mobile phone is also not reachable, Manglik said.

Based on Rekha's complaint, a case under section 140 (3) (kidnapping) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against Nebul on January 20.

On Monday, the decomposed body of Bind was found in a dry well, the SP said. It was sent for post-mortem.

Nebul has been detained for questioning. Further investigation is underway, SP added. PTI COR RAJ HIG