Decomposed body of newborn found in Odisha's Sundargarh

Rourkela (Odisha), Mar 26 (PTI) The decomposed body of a newborn girl with stray dogs roaming near it was found in Odisha’s Sundargarh district on Wednesday morning, police said.

After witnessing the disturbing scene of dogs eating the body of the newborn, locals informed Sundargarh town police, which reached the spot, sent the body for post-mortem and began an investigation.

Police suspect that someone might have dumped the newborn near a bush.

Sundargarh sub-divisional police officer Nirmal Chandra Mohapatra said, "It is difficult to say whether the delivery took place in Sundargarh town or someone from outside threw it here." PTI COR BBM BBM MNB