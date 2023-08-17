Decomposed body of police personnel recovered in Assam's Nagaon

Nagaon (Assam), Aug 17 (PTI) The decomposed body of an Assam Police personnel, who had gone missing for two days, was found floating in a waterbody inside its battalion complex in Nagaon district on Thursday, a senior official said.

The deceased was identified as Atul Bairagi, and he had been missing since Tuesday, he said.

The police recovered the body in the presence of a magistrate and sent it for post-mortem examination, the official said.

"An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the unnatural death," he added. PTI TR RBT