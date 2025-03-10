Decomposed body of woman found in suitcase in Raigad district; murder case filed

Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) The decomposed body of a woman was found stuffed in a suitcase near a village in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Monday.

Police suspect the hitherto unidentified woman, said to be aged between 25 and 35 years, was murdered and her body was dumped, an official said.

The incident came to light in the afternoon when residents of Durshet village in Pen taluka noticed a foul smell emanating from a suitcase lying on the roadside. On being alerted, a police team reached the spot and discovered the decomposed body of a woman stuffed in the suitcase, he said.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination at the Maharashtra government-run J J Hospital in Mumbai, around 100km from Raigad, the official informed.

A case of murder was registered against unidentified persons and further probe was underway, he added. PTI DC RSY