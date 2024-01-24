Decomposed body of woman found near railway tracks; murder suspected

Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) The decomposed body of a woman, aged around 35 years, was found near railway tracks in Antop Hill area of Mumbai, with the police suspecting it to be a case of murder.

Advertisment

The body was spotted near the Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar (GTB) railway station around 11.30 am by a person, who immediately alerted the police, an official said.

The police found deep cut marks on her abdomen and injury marks on her hand, he said.

"Prima facie, the woman may have been killed six days ago," the official said.

Her body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem. A crime branch team also visited the spot and started an investigation with the local police, he said.

The identity of the woman is being established, he added. PTI DC NP