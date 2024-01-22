Decomposed carcass of leopard found in Aarey colony

Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) A decomposed carcass of a leopard was found in the forested area of Aarey Colony in suburban Mumbai, a forest official said on Monday.

The forest authorities had undertaken a combing operation after three leopard cubs were found in the area last week.

The staff found a decomposed carcass of a leopard on Sunday afternoon within the radius of the site where cubs were found abandoned, said Pawan Sharma, founder and president of the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) and the honorary wildlife warden with the forest department.

Rescue teams have been monitoring the site for the mother leopard. The animal has not been captured in the camera traps set at various trails at different locations, he said.

The carcass found on Sunday is intact and examined by veterinarian Dr Vinaya Jangle of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SNGP) to rule out hunting or poaching, Sharma said.

The identity or gender of the animal could not be ascertained due to the state of decomposition, he said.

Samples taken from the carcass have been sent for DNA analysis, the official said.

The cubs found last week are housed at the SGNP’s rescue centre, he said. PTI ZA ARU