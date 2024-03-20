Decomposed tiger carcass found on outskirts of Nagpur: Forest dept

Nagpur, Mar 20 (PTI) A highly-decomposed carcass of a tiger was found on the outskirts of Nagpur city on Wednesday, a senior forest official said.

Nagpur Deputy Conservator of Forests, Bharat Singh Hada, said the deceased big cat was aged around 5 to 6 years.

"The tiger seems to have died around 20 days back. The remains were found scattered in the Jamtha area. The spot where the carcass was found had some highrise buildings in the vicinity," he said.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the tiger died of natural causes but a road accident involving a vehicle cannot be ruled out, he said.

The postmortem was conducted as per NCTA guidelines. PTI CLS NSK