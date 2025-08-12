Decomposing body found in house in northeast Delhi area

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) A male body was found in a decomposing state in a house in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area on Tuesday, police said. A call was received at Dayalpur Police Station at 1.42 pm about blood seeping from a room in Mata Vali Gali in New Chauhanpur. A team was rushed to the spot -- a locked kitchen on the first floor of a building. "A foul smell was emanating from the room. On breaking it open, a decomposed male body was found inside," an officer said. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the kitchen had been rented out to a man for storing plaster of Paris (POP) items.

"The tenant is currently untraceable. Efforts are on to locate him," the officer said. The body was taken to GTB Hospital for a post-mortem. Police said the identity of the man is yet to be ascertained. "We are scanning CCTV footage of the area and questioning locals to gather clues about the tenant," the officer said. PTI BM VN VN