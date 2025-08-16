Decorative arches mounted on huge scaffolding collapses moments after Palaniswami's vehicle crosses

Tiruvannamalai, Aug 16 (PTI) Decorative arches mounted on huge bamboo-based support structure collapsed on Saturday, moments after Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami's campaign vehicle crossed the spot.

The scaffolding, that supported the arches to welcome the AIADMK general secretary initially leaned on to one side and then fell down on the middle of the road near here and at that time, Palaniswami's vehicle had just crossed the location.

However, vehicles that were part of the convoy of the top opposition leader were yet to cross that spot and such vehicles came to a halt after the structure fell down.

A video clip of the collapsing scaffolding was widely shared in the social media. PTI VGN VGN ROH