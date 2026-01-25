Dedicate Padma Shri to Hindi lovers who work for enriching language: Kailash Chandra Pant

Bhopal, Jan 25 (PTI) Senior journalist and litterateur Kailash Chandra Pant, who was selected for the Padma Shri award, on Sunday dedicated this honour to all Hindi lovers who work relentlessly for the development of the language and literature.

Pant said the honour is a matter of pride for all Hindi speakers, and also a recognition of his work in the fields of literature and education.

Besides Pant, three others from Madhya Pradesh were chosen for the Padma Shri award, including Mohan Nagar, Vice President of the Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad (social service), martial artist Bhagwandas Raikwar (sports), and archaeologist Narayan Vyas.

"This is a matter of pride for all Hindi speakers. This is also a testament to a Hindi magazine’s influence and scale. Therefore, I humbly dedicate this award to all those Hindi lovers who work day and night for the development of the Hindi language and literature," Pant, who is considered one of Madhya Pradesh's most respected and senior journalists, told PTI Videos.

He said that many people, not only in India but across the world, are working tirelessly for Hindi, but it is his good fortune to have received this award.

Pant said that although he had also worked in English journalism, his love for Hindi led him to choose Hindi journalism.

He added that while he has previously received the Vishwa Hindi Samman, Sharad Joshi Award, and Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Award for his contributions to journalism, receiving the Padma Shri is a matter of immense pride.

"This is a national-level honour, and it recognises the purpose of my work," he said.

Pant, who has worked with several renowned newspapers and magazines, currently publishes a weekly magazine titled Jandharma. He also played a key role in the development of the Hindi Bhavan Trust and Krishi Bhavan.

Mohan Nagar, selected for the Padma Shri in the field of social service, hails from Raipuriya (Pachor) in Rajgarh district. The award recognises his efforts in environmental protection.

Currently serving as the Vice-President of the Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad, Nagar said in a PTI video interview that he feels extremely happy when his work in villages and among tribal communities is recognised.

"We have worked with tribal communities in villages and remote areas. The government, after seeing our work, considered us worthy of this award. I thank the government," he said.

Nagar explained that when he learned about the award, he was engaged in serving the Narmada River and running a cleanliness campaign. He added that he has always worked without seeking publicity, and that collective efforts with the community are often acknowledged and rewarded by the people themselves.

As Vice President of the Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad, Nagar holds the rank of Minister of State. He is also working in the field of education in the tribal-dominated Betul district.

Raikwar, who was selected for the Padma Shri in the field of sports, hails from the Bundelkhand region and has dedicated decades to preserving traditional martial arts.

He said that being selected for the Padma Shri is a matter of great pride. "It brings immense happiness that the hard work of a lifetime has been successful. Despite broken arms and legs, I continued my struggle to train my students. This is a great achievement in my life," he said.

Another recipient of the Padma Shri from Madhya Pradesh and renowned archaeologist Narayan Vyas has been involved in the conservation of UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Bhimbetka, the Sanchi Stupa, and Rani ki Vav.

He has also served as a senior archaeologist with the Archaeological Survey of India. PTI BNS MAS NSK