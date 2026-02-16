Dedicated cardiac emergency to be operational in PGIMER, Chandigarh from March 1

Chandigarh, Feb 16 (PTI) In a major step towards strengthening emergency cardiac care, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here will operationalise its long-awaited dedicated cardiac emergency facility from March 1.

The initiative addresses a critical gap that has been felt since the establishment of the Advanced Cardiac Centre in 2009, a PGIMER statement said on Monday.

Prof Vivek Lal, Director PGIMER said the need for a separate cardiac emergency had been recognised for years.

"In a high-volume tertiary care institute like PGIMER, managing acute cardiac cases within the general emergency system was increasingly challenging. We felt it was important to create a focused pathway exclusively for cardiac emergencies," he said.

For a long time, cardiac emergency patients were managed through the main Emergency wing, which caters to a massive influx of trauma, medical, surgical and critically ill cases from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and neighbouring regions, the statement said.

Given the daily patient load, time-sensitive cardiac cases often had to function within a crowded system, underscoring the urgency for a structured, specialised response.

"Cardiovascular emergencies are time-critical. Every minute saved can translate into a life saved. Our objective has been to ensure that no cardiac patient loses precious time because of logistical bottlenecks," he said.

He further highlighted that the initiative is also expected to decongest the main Emergency wing, improving overall patient flow and reducing stress for both patients and attendants.