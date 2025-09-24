Dedicated cell created to envision roadmap of reforms for next two decades: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said a dedicated cell has been created to envision the future benchmarks for Viksit Bharat 2047, charting a roadmap of reforms for the next two decades.

The minister was addressing the inaugural session of a two-day workshop for state Administrative Training Institutes (ATIs) organised by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) in collaboration with Mussoorie-based Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in New Delhi.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, called for greater integration among Centre and States to implement a 'whole of government' model in administration and training.

He recalled that a dedicated cell has been created in the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) to envision the future benchmarks for Viksit Bharat 2047, charting a roadmap of reforms for the next two decades, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

Addressing the workshop, Singh underlined the patronage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in driving the transformation of civil services from a rule-based to a role-based system under Mission Karmayogi.

He informed that 1.36 crore government employees have enrolled on the iGOT (integrated government online training) Karmayogi portal to enhance their skills and stay future ready.

Singh highlighted that memorandum of understandings have been signed with 24 states and Union territories, committing to support and guide ATIs as the primary hubs for capacity building.

He further noted that emerging technologies and AI-driven tools will be central to Mission Karmayogi 2.0, enabling creation of department-level and state-level capacity building plans (CBPs).

Recalling key initiatives such as the Rozgar Mela and Mission Karmayogi Prarambh for new recruits, the minister urged continuous upgradation of curriculum, greater emphasis on interpersonal and communication skills, and a departure from hierarchical barriers in governance.

Singh, who is also the Science and Technology minister, informed that the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) has planned a week-long residential training programme for science administrators.

He suggested that the Capacity Building Commission should also develop a structured module for science administrators to strengthen governance in the research and development ecosystem.

Speaking on the occasion, Radha S Chauhan, chairperson, CBC, appreciated the participation of representatives from 17 states, and underlined the use of AI tools and technology in expediting CBP preparation.

Rachna Shah, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, emphasised the critical role of training in capacity building, calling for greater synergy between the DoPT and States for assessment of needs.

She also highlighted the Jan Seva programme, which seeks to instill seva bhav among government employees, along with the extension of 350 courses in 22 Indian languages to ensure inclusivity.

The two-day workshop, being held on September 24-25 in New Delhi, aims to generate awareness about the core pillars and competency framework of Mission Karmayogi, share the Capacity Building Commission’s tools, templates and frameworks for preparing capacity building plans, and facilitate hands-on training for developing both state-level and department-level CBPs.

It also seeks to establish structured mentorship channels between LBSNAA and state ATIs, thereby institutionalising capacity-building efforts and ensuring sustained implementation of Mission Karmayogi across states, the statement said.