Dedicated Freight Corridor registers 47% increase in train trips in 2024-2025

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) The Eastern and Western freight corridors have jointly recorded a 47 percent increase in freight train operations, with the number of train trips rising from 88,225 in 2023-24 to 1,30,116 in 2024-25, officials said.

However, vacant train trips were about 34 per cent of the total trips in 2024-25, they said, adding that mostly coal and cement wagons return vacant as it is not possible to use these wagons for other products.

Of the total trips in 2024-25, container products accounted for 24 percent, coal for 19 percent and miscellaneous items for 11 percent, topping the list of commodities transported on both corridors.

Other commodities, such as cement and clinker, iron and steel, foodgrains, fertiliser, and POL (Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants), varied between 1 and 4 percent.

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has attributed several initiatives taken by it for the consistent growth in freight operations, prominent among them are the commissioning of new freight terminals (Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals) and sidings along the route.

The two corridors have a total length of 2,843 km, out of which 2,741 km is operational at present, and the remaining 102 km from Vaitrana to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) on the western side is scheduled to be commissioned in December 2025.

The 1,506 km long Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) runs from Dadri in Uttar Pradesh to JNPT in Maharashtra, and at present, 1404 km, which is 93.2 percent, is used for train operations.

The Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC), with a total length of 1,337 km is 100 percent operational.

"Since the entire corridor was commissioned in a phased manner, the freight services witnessed a rising trend with the operationalisation of more phases and introduction of more trains. For instance, in 2020-21, only 20 freight trains were introduced on the corridor because that time only 331 km was commissioned, that too in December 2020," a DFCCIL official said.

He added, "Today, over 350 trains operate daily on both corridors, and once the Western side becomes 100 percent operational, we are expecting an exponential increase in freight operations on both corridors." When asked about the operating ratio, Manish Awasthy, Chief General Manager, DFCCIL, said that DFCCIL has the mandate only to operate both the corridors and ensure freight operations run smoothly, for which it gets a substantial amount from the Ministry of Railways.

So far as expenditure against the total earnings is concerned, it is only the Railway Ministry which can provide the information.

Awasthy said freight booking is being done by the Indian Railway, and DFCCIL only ensures a clear and smooth path for the trains to reach their destinations.

Officials also said that the Railway Ministry is making all efforts to bring down the empty runs in cases where it is possible by offering a discount of up to 20 per cent on the return trip.

Besides, officials stated that multi-purpose wagons are being commissioned so that they can be used for multiple products, which can reduce the probability of empty runs.

"There are 115 stations on both corridors, and we have come up with a policy under which any person can show an expression of interest in opening any sidings or freight terminal at any station on railway land under public public-private partnership model," a DFCCIL official said, emphasising the flexible approach to engage private players in the freight business.