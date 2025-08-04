'Dedicated his life to well-being of tribals': Himanta condoles Shibu Soren's death

Guwahati, Aug 4 (PTI) Condoling the death of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder Shibu Soren, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his life was dedicated to the well-being of the deprived, tribals, and labourers.

Soren, the former CM of Jharkhand, passed away at 81 while undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments at a hospital in Delhi "The news of the passing of Jharkhand's former Chief Minister and honorable Rajya Sabha MP Shri Shibu Soren ji is deeply painful," Sarma posted on X. PTI DG DG SOM