Dedicated 'Lost and Found' centre established at Ghaziabad Regional Rapid Transit System

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) A dedicated 'Lost and Found' centre has been established at the Ghaziabad Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) station to expedite the retrieval of misplaced belongings, a statement by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said.

The 17-kilometer-long priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is set to become operational "very soon," the statement said.

"If any passenger misplaces their belongings on the station premises or inadvertently leaves any baggage or belongings on RAPIDX trains, they can contact the station staff for assistance. Additionally, inquiries and support regarding lost and found items can be obtained by calling the RAPIDX Customer Service Centre at 08069651515," the NCRTC said.

If any RAPIDX staff locates or receives lost or forgotten items in the station premises or on the train, passengers will have 24 hours to retrieve their belongings from the same station where they were misplaced or left, the statement further said.

After the 24-hour window, any unclaimed belongings will be transferred to the dedicated 'Lost and Found' centre located at the Ghaziabad station, which will operate from 8 am to 8 pm daily, according to the statement.