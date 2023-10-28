Dedicated secretariat for welfare of ST community: Karnataka CM

Bengaluru, Oct 28 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that the state government has decided to establish a dedicated secretariat for the welfare of the Scheduled Tribes (ST) community.

Alleging that the previous BJP regime of not doing enough for the welfare of the SC/ST communities in the state, he claimed that except Congress, no other government had spent enough money for these communities.

Siddaramaiah made the announcement on the occasion of the Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti.

The STs constitute 7 per cent of the state's population.

In 2021, during the BJP government's tenure, a Cabinet decision was made to create an ST welfare secretariat.

Stating that the ST community would support Congress during the Lok Sabha elections, ST Welfare Minister B Nagendra said, "In the assembly elections, out of 15 constituencies reserved for STs, the Congress won in 14. Even during the Lok Sabha polls, our community will stand with the Congress." During the event, the Maharshi Valmiki awards were conferred on eight people. PTI KSU KH