Deendayal thought hard about nation-building, called for development for all: Raj Speaker Devnani

Jaipur, Feb 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Tuesday said Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya did "deep thinking" for nation-building and the country's future.

Pandit Upadhyaya described "integral human philosophy" as the basis of development and his philosophy is inspirational for youth, social workers, and politicians, he said.

The BJP leader made the remarks as he offered flowers at his statue at the RSS ideologue's memorial in Dhankya here.

On the occasion, Devnani launched an eye treatment camp organised by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Smriti Samaroh Samiti on the leader's 57th death anniversary. He also inaugurated an exhibition of pictures related to the memorial site.

He said that Pandit Upadhyaya made national service the aim of his life and propagated a "national awakening" through newspapers and magazines like Panchjanya, Swadesh, and Rashtra Dharma.

Pandit Upadhyaya suggested incorporating modern technology, follow decentralised politics and aim for a self-reliant economy at the centre to strengthen India's agriculture-based economy.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also attended a prayer meeting organised in Dhankya and paid floral tribute to him at the memorial.