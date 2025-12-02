Deep depression expected to recurve towards Chennai, 4 districts likely to receive heavy spells

Chennai, Dec 2 (PTI) Four districts, including Chennai, are likely to receive heavy rain as the deep depression over Bay of Bengal and north Tamil Nadu is expected to recurve towards south Chennai, the weather office said on Tuesday.

Heavy spells accompanied by moderate thunderstorms with maximum wind velocity of 40 - 60 kmph are likely in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts, the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

The deep depression (remnant of cyclonic storm Ditwah) over west-central and adjoining areas of southwest Bay of Bengal and North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh coasts remained practically stationary about 35 km from the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts.

"It is very likely to recurve slowly southwestwards and weaken into a depression during the next 12 hours," the weather office said.

Overnight rain with strong winds made the tree branches fall in several places in the city, and several parts were heavily inundated. Chennai and its suburbs continued to experience steady rain since morning.

Ennore received a maximum of 26 cm of rainfall while Pallikaranai received a minimum of 10.5 cm in the last 24 hours. PTI JSP JSP ADB