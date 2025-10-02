Deep depression to bring heavy rain in Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 2 (PTI) A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is very likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of West Bengal till October 6 morning, as various parts of the state witnessed showers on Thursday, dampening Durga Puja festival spirits on its culminating day on Bijoya Dashami.

The IMD said that the system is very likely to move towards the shore and cross Odisha and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coasts between Gopalpur and Paradip by Thursday night.

An overcast sky and moderate rain with a spell of intense downpour from Thursday seemed to have dampened the spirits of Durga Puja revellers who were keen to make the most of the culminating day on Thursday, the Bijoya Dashami and Dussehra, in Kolkata and some other south Bengal districts.

Heavy to very heavy rain (07-20 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram districts of south Bengal while heavy downpour (07-11 cm) will take place at one or two places over Kolkata and Howrah till Friday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

It said that heavy rain is also very likely to occur at one or two places over North 24 Parganas, Bankura, Hooghly, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman and Purulia districts of South Bengal till the morning on October 3, it said.

Heavy to very heavy downpour will occur at one or two places over Birbhum and heavy rain in Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Purulia, South 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, Paschim Bardhaman and Bankura districts of south Bengal on Friday.

The weather system will bring heavy to very heavy downpour in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar from Friday to Sunday, it said.| The Met office warned fishermen not to venture into the sea till Friday as squally wind speed of 45 to 55 kmph with gusts reaching 65 kmph is very likely along and off West Bengal coast.

In its forecast for Kolkata till Friday morning, the IMD said that a few spells of light to moderate rain with or two intense spells of rain is very likely to occur.

It said that there may be temporary waterlogging in low-lying areas in the metropolis.

The deep depression over northwest Bay of Bengal has already started causing heavy rain in the coastal areas of Bengal, with the seaside tourist town of Digha recording the state's highest rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday at 102 mm.

The other places which recorded significant amounts of rainfall are Sagar Island (90 mm), Kontai (70 mm) and Basirhat (70 mm), the IMD data said. PTI AMR NN