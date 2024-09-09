Deep depression to bring moderate rain in southern Bengal

Kolkata, Sep 9 (PTI) The Met department predicted light to moderate rain across southern parts of West Bengal for the next two days as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal made landfall near Odisha’s Puri.

Rainfall is very likely to occur at most places over South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia districts and at many places over the rest of southern parts of the state, the Met office said.

The deep depression, which originated over the Bay of Bengal, is likely to move towards interior Odisha, and weaken gradually into a depression by midnight of Monday, the IMD said in a bulletin.

A deep depression is a more intense stage of a low-pressure system and typically precedes the formation of a cyclonic storm, the IMD said. PTI SUS NN