Deep Water: Panel discusses politics, perils facing global oceans at JLF

Jaipur, Feb 1 (PTI) A panel of Australian author James Bradley, Australian ambassador to India Philip Green, and climate-tech investor Mridula Ramesh discussed the various perils facing the oceans, including the decline in coral reefs, mangroves and an increase in sea levels.

They were speaking at a session, titled “Deep Water: The World in the Ocean”, at the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival.

Ramesh, the award-winning author of “The Climate Solution” and the founder of Sundaram Climate Institute, compared the world to a medieval city whose defences in current context are mangroves and coral reefs.

“Coral reefs and mangroves are our defenses against storm surges and sea level rise and what we are doing is taking out the walls and a siege is coming, that’s incredibly stupid,” Ramesh said.

She added that biodiversity as a thing doesn’t resonate with policy makers.

“But if you look at it pragmatically, it’s the single stupidest thing that we can do to decimate that biodiversity, that protection that we have against sea level rise,” she said.

A lot more needed to be done collectively by different nation states, added Australian ambassador Green.

“Last year, a new treaty was agreed by parties, (which is) not yet enforced. What this essentially does is starts to create a mechanism by which areas of the high seas can be governed by states together by ways of creating protected marine protected areas,” Green said.

The diplomat added that Australia has been working to sustainingly manage its coastal regions.

“We have 62 marine parks, 45 per cent of our ocean are protected. By the end of this year we will sustainingly manage all of our coastal regions. We have the third largest marine domain in the world.

“There is a new brand of scholarship that talks about the so-called oceanic method where we focus less on how things are, less on the territorial which is static and more on the tidal movements in history,” he said.

The session was based around Bradley’s book of the same name. It explores humankind’s complex relationship with the ocean.

It speaks of the urgency of the environmental catastrophe that is overtaking us, but is also suffused with the glories of the ocean, and alert to the extraordinary efforts of the scientists and researchers whose work helps us understand its secrets.

JLF this year features a lineup of over 300 luminaries such as Nobel laureates, Booker Prize-winners, journalists, policymakers, and acclaimed writers.

The participants include Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Dufflo, Amol Palekar, Ira Mukhoty, Geetanjali Shree, David Hare, Manav Kaul, Javed Akhtar, Rahul Bose, Yuvan Aves, Shahu Patole, and Kallol Bhattacharjee.