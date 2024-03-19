Deepak Kumar is new Home Secretary of UP

Lucknow, Mar 19 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Deepak Kumar was on Tuesday named the new Home Secretary of Uttar Pradesh.

The Election Commission has approved Kumar's name as the new home secretary of the state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Randeep Rinwa confirmed to PTI the appointment of Deepak Kumar as the new home secretary of the state.

Kumar, a 1990 batch IAS officer, is presently Additional Chief Secretary of Finance and Basic Education.

Senior IAS officer Sanjay Prasad, who is associated with the chief minister and is also holding the charge of the Information Department, was also looking after the Home Department presently.

When contacted, Kumar said that he would work in the position with all sincerity and dedication.

Deepak Kumar was shortlisted along with two other IAS officers Alok Kumar and Ajay Chauhan for the Home Secretary's post. The Election Commission finally chose Deepak Kumar.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum Lok Sabha members in the country, will see the general elections in seven phases. PTI SNS NAV AS AS