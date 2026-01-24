Deepak Kumar Jaiswal appointed as Sambhal CJM

Prayagraj, Jan 24 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has appointed Deepak Kumar Jaiswal as Chief Judicial Magistrate of Sambhal, barely three days after Aditya Singh was transferred to the post.

Aditya Singh had replaced Vibhanshu Sudheer, who was appointed as Civil Judge (Senior Division), Sultanpur. Singh has now been appointed as Civil Judge (Senior Division), Sambhal.

The court, via a notification issued on Friday, has also transferred about 633 judicial officers in the posts of chief judicial magistrate, judicial magistrate, and civil judge, senior and junior divisions.

It is to be noted that, as the CJM, Vibhanshu Sudheer had ordered lodging of FIR against policemen involved in the November 2024 violence in Sambhal. After he was transferred to Sultanpur, lawyers at the district court had staged a protest.