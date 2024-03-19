Deepak Kumar replaces Sanjay Prasad as new home secretary of UP

Lucknow, Mar 19 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Deepak Kumar was on Tuesday named the new additional chief secretary of the home department of Uttar Pradesh.

The Election Commission has approved Kumar's name as the new ACS, Home.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa confirmed to PTI the appointment of Kumar in the home department.

Kumar, a 1990 batch IAS officer, is presently additional chief secretary of finance and basic education.

Senior IAS officer Sanjay Prasad, who is associated with the chief minister's office (CMO) and is also holding the charge of the information department, was also looking after the home department.

When contacted, Kumar said he would work in the position with all sincerity and dedication.

Kumar was shortlisted along with two other IAS officers Alok Kumar and Ajay Chauhan for the home department's post. The Election Commission finally chose Kumar.

UP, which sends the maximum Lok Sabha members (80) in the country, will see the general elections in seven phases.