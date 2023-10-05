Deepak M Damor, Pradip Kumar appointed joint directors in CBI

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Senior IPS officers Deepak M Damor and Pradip Kumar were on Thursday appointed as joint directors in the Central Bureau of Investigation, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Both Damor and Kumar are Indian Police Service (IPS) officers of Tamil Nadu cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved induction of Damor (2001 batch) and Kumar (2003 batch) to the post of joint directors in the CBI on lateral shift basis from Border Security Force (BSF) for a combined tenure of five years, i.e. up to June 28, 2027, the order said. PTI AKV CK