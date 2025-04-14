Deepak Pandit gang member who set man on fire nabbed near Faridabad border

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) A 28-year-old gangster, on the run after allegedly setting a man on fire and shooting another during a petrol theft attempt in south Delhi's Tigri, has been arrested, police said on Monday.

Md Asif alias Hakla is associated with the Deepak Pandit gang, they said.

On the intervening night of April 9 and 10, Asif and a few of his associates were allegedly trying to steal petrol from a motorcycle near Chhoti Masjid in Tigri's C Block, area.

"When a local, Md Shaan, objected to the theft, the accused poured petrol on him and set him ablaze," a police officer said.

Another neighbour, Salman, who tried to call the police, was allegedly shot in the neck. Both were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Salman is still in a coma, the officer said.

Police traced Asif to the Faridabad area and later nabbed him near the Prahladpur-Surajkund border, the officer said.

"During interrogation, Asif confessed to the crime and revealed the names of his co-accused as Faizan, Bhuri, and Arman," he said.

Police said Asif was previously involved in at least two other criminal cases – robbery and attempt to murder.

Asif chose the life of crime at an early age by dropping out of school and joining the Deepak Pandit gang through local contacts, the officer said. PTI SSJ VN VN