Deepak Prakash, not MLA or MLC, surprise induction into Nitish cabinet

Patna, Nov 20 (PTI) Deepak Prakash, son of Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha, was a surprise induction in the Nitish Kumar government.

Prakash, who is neither an MLA nor a member of the state Legislative Council, was sworn in as the sole minister from his party by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan here on Thursday.

There were speculation that Kushwaha’s wife, Snehlata, elected from Sasaram assembly seat, might be included in the new cabinet.

The RLM, an NDA constituent, won the Bajpatti, Madhubani, Sasaram and Dinara seats in the recently concluded assembly polls.

According to party insiders, Prakash, an unfamiliar name in state politics, recently returned to India after studying abroad.

Talking to reporters after the swearing-in ceremony, Prakash told reporters, "My father is my inspiration. That is the reason I decided to join politics. The news of my induction into the Cabinet came as a surprise for me".

According to political observers, Prakash will have to become a member of either House of the state legislature within six months of joining the cabinet. PTI PKD MNB