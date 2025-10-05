Deepak Verma takes charge as CISF IG eastern sector

Ranchi, Oct 5 (PTI) Deepak Verma, a 1992-batch officer, has taken charge as the new Inspector General (IG) of the CISF eastern sector headquarters located here.

Almost 39 units and six formations of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh are governed by this office.

Verma, with a career spanning 32 years as a CISF officer, has served in almost all important theatres that the central force is deployed in for providing a counter-terrorist security cover, including in the civil aviation, ports, oil, power and steel sectors. The officer is an enlisted expert of the forces' security consultancy wing.

The officer holds an MA and MPhil from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi and is a gold medallist in Geography (Honours) from the St Columbus College under the Ranchi University, an official statement said.

The about 1.70 lakh personnel strong CISF functions under the Union home ministry and it is primarily tasked to guard 70 civil airports, the Delhi Metro and a number of other vital installations in the government and private domain. PTI NES SKY SKY