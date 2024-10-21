'Deepam' scheme offering free cooking gas cylinders to begin from Diwali in Andhra

Amaravati, Oct 21 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that, 'Deepam' scheme, which offers three free cooking gas cylinders per annum to eligible women, will begin from October 31 as a Diwali gift.

Deepam (light) is one of the "super six" poll promises given by the TDP chief in the run-up to the 2024 elections.

"Super six" schemes also include Rs 1,500 monthly pension for women in the age bracket of 19 to 59 years, 20 lakh jobs for youth or Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment aid and free bus travel for women.

Other schemes under "super six" are Rs 15,000 for every school-going child per annum and Rs 20,000 annual financial assistance to every farmer.

"Our government is committed to women's welfare. From Diwali, the implementation of Deepam, which is a part of "super six" is a great step forward," said Naidu in a release.

The CM reviewed the 'Deepam' scheme with Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar and officials from oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) at the secretariat.

The 'Deepam' scheme will burden the state government by Rs 2,684 crore per year and Rs 13,423 crore over the next five years. PTI STH KH